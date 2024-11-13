IAC price target lowered to $66 from $70 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on IAC (IAC) to $66 from $70 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. Angi is facing another headwind in early 2025, but management sounds confident thereafter, and a potential spin de-risks the IAC equity from this seven-year overhang, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

