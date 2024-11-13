IAC price target lowered to $61 from $62 at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs lowered the firm’s price target on IAC (IAC) to $61 from $62 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. IAC is considering spinning off its 85% ownership stake in Angi to IAC shareholders and Angi is still undergoing an operational turnaround with revenue declining over 15% year-over-year in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

