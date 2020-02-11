IAC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $234.36, changing hands as low as $233.09 per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAC's low point in its 52 week range is $202.5131 per share, with $278.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $233.24.

