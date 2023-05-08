IAC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.50, changing hands as high as $54.76 per share. Iac Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IAC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.52 per share, with $90.6844 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.16.
