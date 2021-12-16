IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) pulls back 6.4% this week, but still delivers shareholders 19% return over 1 year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) share price slid 21% over twelve months. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 21%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on IAC/InterActiveCorp because we don't have a long term history to look at.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year IAC/InterActiveCorp grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

IAC/InterActiveCorp managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:IAC Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2021

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between IAC/InterActiveCorp's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that IAC/InterActiveCorp's TSR, at 19% is higher than its share price return of -21%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

With a TSR of 19% over the last year, IAC/InterActiveCorp shareholders would be reasonably content, given that's not far from the broader market return of 21%. However, the share price has actually dropped 9.9% over the last three months. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although you might want to check for any weak results. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IAC/InterActiveCorp better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for IAC/InterActiveCorp (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

