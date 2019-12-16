IAC/InterActiveCorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for IAC

In trading on Monday, shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (Symbol: IAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $226.95, changing hands as high as $227.41 per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAC's low point in its 52 week range is $161.39 per share, with $268.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $226.95.

