IAC (IAC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, IAC (IAC) reported revenue of $589.79 million, down 37.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$2.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $601.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24, the EPS surprise was -12.5%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- People Inc- Digital Revenue : $269 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $265.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $269 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $265.8 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Revenue- Emerging & Other : $17.3 million compared to the $15.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -84.9% year over year.

: $17.3 million compared to the $15.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -84.9% year over year. Revenue- People Inc : $429.8 million compared to the $436.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year.

: $429.8 million compared to the $436.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.2% year over year. Revenue- Care.com : $90.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $90.26 million.

: $90.8 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $90.26 million. Revenue- Search : $51.9 million compared to the $59.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.2% year over year.

: $51.9 million compared to the $59.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.2% year over year. Revenue- People Inc- Print Revenue : $169 million compared to the $174.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.

: $169 million compared to the $174.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year. Revenue- People Inc- Intersegment eliminations : $-8.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-5.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.1%.

: $-8.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-5.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +49.1%. Revenue- Search- Desktop : $9.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42%.

: $9.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42%. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations : $0 million versus $-0.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -100% change.

: $0 million versus $-0.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -100% change. Revenue- Search- Ask Media Group : $42.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.1%.

: $42.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -41.1%. Adjusted EBITDA- Care.com : $7.8 million versus $8.72 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.8 million versus $8.72 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Search: $1.9 million compared to the $3.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of IAC have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

