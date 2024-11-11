IAC (IAC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, IAC (IAC) reported revenue of $938.72 million, down 15.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.93, compared to -$0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $923.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.20, the EPS surprise was -1365.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how IAC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Angi Inc : $296.70 million versus $291.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change.

: $296.70 million versus $291.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change. Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Print Revenue : $198.50 million versus $195.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

: $198.50 million versus $195.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change. Revenue- Dotdash Meredith- Digital Revenue : $246.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.05 million.

: $246.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $244.05 million. Revenue- Emerging & Other : $114.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%.

: $114.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.8%. Revenue- Dotdash Meredith : $439.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $436 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

: $439.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $436 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%. Revenue- Search : $88.30 million versus $81.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change.

: $88.30 million versus $81.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.8% change. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations : -$0.10 million compared to the -$0.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -95.8% year over year.

: -$0.10 million compared to the -$0.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -95.8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Angi Inc : $35.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.03 million.

: $35.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.03 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Dotdash Meredith : $68.60 million versus $68.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $68.60 million versus $68.29 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate : -$16 million versus -$23.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$16 million versus -$23.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Emerging & Other : $16 million compared to the $6.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $16 million compared to the $6.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Search: $2.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.18 million.

Shares of IAC have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

