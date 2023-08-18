IAC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.25, changing hands as low as $53.63 per share. Iac Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.52 per share, with $72.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.53.

