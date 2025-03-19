IAC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of IAC Inc (Symbol: IAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.10, changing hands as high as $48.42 per share. IAC Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAC's low point in its 52 week range is $39.61 per share, with $58.2891 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.28.

