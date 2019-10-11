IAC Announces Proposal For Separation Of Match Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - IAC (IAC) has made a preliminary proposal for a deal that would result in the full separation of Match Group (MTCH). IAC would distribute its shares in Match Group to IAC stockholders, resulting in two independent public companies. This would also eliminate the dual-class common stock structure at Match Group.

Joey Levin, CEO, IAC, said: "As the proposal relates to evaluating our ownership stake in ANGI Homeservices, we don't currently expect to turn our attention to the question of a spin-off until a Match Group transaction has been completed."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.