IAA To Buy SYNETIQ For 225 Mln Pounds

(RTTNews) - IAA, Inc. (IAA), a global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, said Friday that it would acquire SYNETIQ Ltd., an integrated salvage and vehicle dismantling company, through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary IAA International Holdings Limited, for 225 million pounds.

As per deal terms, IAA will pay 186 million pounds at closing, with the remaining 39 million pounds contingent upon receipt of the merger control approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The final consideration to be paid is subject to working capital and other adjustments.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of existing balance sheet cash and existing credit facilities. The closing of the deal is expected to occur by the end of October. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share of IAA, the Westchester-based acquirer said in a statement.

SYNETIQ has 14 locations and about 500 employees throughout the UK. For the 12 months ended September 30, the business generated revenue of approximately 154 million pounds.

With the latest acquisition, the American firm aims to expand its presence in the UK also. Chief Executive Officer and President of IAA, John Kett, said: "We are very excited about the acquisition of SYNETIQ. This transaction significantly expands our business in the United Kingdom from both a scale and portfolio perspective, supporting the overall IAA growth strategy."

XMS Capital Partners, LLC is serving as financial advisor to IAA. O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Walker Morris LLP are serving as IAA's legal advisors, and Deloitte LLP is serving as accounting and tax advisor.

EY is serving as exclusive financial advisor to SYNETIQ, and KPMG Law and Euclid Law are serving as their legal advisors.

