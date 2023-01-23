IAA Rises On Increased Cash Consideration In Merger Agreement With Ritchie

(RTTNews) - IAA, Inc. (IAA) shares are gaining more than 5 percent on Monday morning trade after the company and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (RBA, RBA.TO) announced amended terms of the merger agreement. As per the amendments, Ritchie Bros will acquire IAA in increased cash considerations. IAA shareholders will receive $12.80 per share in cash and 0.5252 common shares of Ritchie Bros.

Currently, IAA is at $43.02, up 5.83 percent from the previous close of $40.65 on a volume of 3,336,680.

RBA is at $61.42, up 2.08 percent from the previous close of $60.17 on a volume of 2,486,806.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.