IAA In Deal With Oversea Auto & Shipping In Cambodia

(RTTNews) - IAA, Inc. (IAA), a digital marketplace to link vehicle buyers and sellers, on Wednesday announced a marketing alliance with Oversea Auto & Shipping, to help local buyers to purchase its vehicles in Cambodia.

This business will operate an IAA Auction Center in the capital city of the country Phnom Penh, to provide local services to support buyers to purchase vehicles from IAA.

Oversea will provide necessary support including bidding assistance, transportation, shipping and importing, to reduce risk and increase convenience to the new buyers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.