Markets
IAA

IAA In Deal With Oversea Auto & Shipping In Cambodia

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - IAA, Inc. (IAA), a digital marketplace to link vehicle buyers and sellers, on Wednesday announced a marketing alliance with Oversea Auto & Shipping, to help local buyers to purchase its vehicles in Cambodia.

This business will operate an IAA Auction Center in the capital city of the country Phnom Penh, to provide local services to support buyers to purchase vehicles from IAA.

Oversea will provide necessary support including bidding assistance, transportation, shipping and importing, to reduce risk and increase convenience to the new buyers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IAA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular