IAA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of IAA Inc (Symbol: IAA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.20, changing hands as high as $37.80 per share. IAA Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAA's low point in its 52 week range is $31.32 per share, with $61.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.93.

