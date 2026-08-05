IA Financial Q2 Income Rises; Sees Medium-Term Core EPS Growth Of 10% Y-o-Y

(RTTNews) - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAFNF, IAG.TO), an insurance and wealth management provider, reported higher income for the second quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a positive change in the fair value of investments compared with a year earlier. The company also released its medium-term financial targets and declared a quarterly dividend. Net Income attributed to common shareholders went 20 percent up to C$384 million, from C$321 million in the previous year. Earnings per share rose to C$4.28 from C$3.43 in the prior year. The change in the fair value of investments was a gain of C$1.41 billion, compared with a loss of C$611 million in the prior-year period. Excluding one-off items, core earnings climbed by 1 percent to C$330 million from C$327 million last year. Core earnings per share increased by 5 percent to C$3.68 from C$3.49 a year ago. Net Investment Result was C$1.957 billion, compared to a loss of C$105 million a year ago. Insurance revenue for the period went up to C$2.029 billion from C$1.881 billion in the prior year. Furthermore, the board approved a quarterly dividend of C$1.1 per share, payable on September 15 to shareholders of record on August 14. Looking ahead, the company expects core earnings per share to deliver an average annual growth rate of 10% over the medium term. For 2026, it expects a core return on equity (ROE) of 17%. On the Toronto Stock Exchange, the shares closed Tuesday's trading 0.07 percent down at C$207.12. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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