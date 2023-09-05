IA Financial (LSE:IAG) Price Target Increased by 15.40% to 252.10

The average one-year price target for IA Financial (LSE:IAG) has been revised to 252.10 / share. This is an increase of 15.40% from the prior estimate of 218.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 556.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.05% from the latest reported closing price of 161.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in IA Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAG is 0.16%, an increase of 6.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 320,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 123,873K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 13.34% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 70,470K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 34,033K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,494K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,788K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,394K shares, representing an increase of 90.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 69.68% over the last quarter.

See all IA Financial regulatory filings.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.