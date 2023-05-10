IA Financial (LSE:IAG) Price Target Increased by 11.73% to 209.46

The average one-year price target for IA Financial (LSE:IAG) has been revised to 209.46 / share. This is an increase of 11.73% from the prior estimate of 187.47 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.84% from the latest reported closing price of 154.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 162 funds or institutions reporting positions in IA Financial. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAG is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 208,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 70,470K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,605K shares, representing an increase of 76.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 392.85% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 34,033K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 26,494K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,788K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing an increase of 90.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 64.32% over the last quarter.

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 14,463K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,217K shares, representing a decrease of 74.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAG by 22.94% over the last quarter.

