IA Financial Corporation Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG.TO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$182 million, or C$1.97 per share. This compares with C$220 million, or C$2.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, iA Financial Corporation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$287 million or C$3.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to C$2.166 billion from C$1.822 billion last year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$182 Mln. vs. C$220 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.97 vs. C$2.33 last year. -Revenue: C$2.166 Bln vs. C$1.822 Bln last year.

*Insurance revenue

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of C$0.9900 per share on March 16, to the shareholders of record as of February 27.

