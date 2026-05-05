IA Financial Corporation Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$137 million, or C$1.49 per share. This compares with C$186 million, or C$1.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, iA Financial Corporation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$298 million or C$3.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to C$2.016 billion from C$1.826 billion last year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$137 Mln. vs. C$186 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.49 vs. C$1.98 last year. -Revenue: C$2.016 Bln vs. C$1.826 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.