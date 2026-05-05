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IA Financial Corporation Inc. Announces Retreat In Q1 Bottom Line

May 05, 2026 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG.TO) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$137 million, or C$1.49 per share. This compares with C$186 million, or C$1.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, iA Financial Corporation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$298 million or C$3.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to C$2.016 billion from C$1.826 billion last year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$137 Mln. vs. C$186 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.49 vs. C$1.98 last year. -Revenue: C$2.016 Bln vs. C$1.826 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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