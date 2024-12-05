iA Financial Closes $400M Debenture Offering

iA Financial Corporation Inc (TSE:IAG) has released an update.

iA Financial Group has successfully closed its offering of $400 million in fixed/floating unsecured subordinated debentures, which will mature in December 2034. These debentures, rated A (low) by DBRS Limited and A- by S&P Global Ratings, offer a fixed interest rate of 4.131% until 2029, after which it will switch to a floating rate. The offering was managed by a syndicate of major financial institutions, highlighting strong investor interest.

