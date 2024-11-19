News & Insights

Stocks

i3 Verticals reports Q4 adjusted EPS 15c, consensus 27c

November 19, 2024 — 06:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $60.9M, consensus $59.29M. Greg Daily, chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals (IIIV), commented, “We are pleased to report our earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Our results for the year reflect a culmination of what has been a significant transition for our business. We are now a streamlined and scaled vertical market software provider. We have also de-levered and are ready to capitalize on multiple growth opportunities in 2025.”

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IIIV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IIIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.