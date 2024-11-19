i3 Verticals reports Q4 adjusted EPS 15c, consensus 27c

Reports Q4 revenue $60.9M, consensus $59.29M. Greg Daily, chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals (IIIV), commented, “We are pleased to report our earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Our results for the year reflect a culmination of what has been a significant transition for our business. We are now a streamlined and scaled vertical market software provider. We have also de-levered and are ready to capitalize on multiple growth opportunities in 2025.”

