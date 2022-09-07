i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is i3 Verticals's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 i3 Verticals had debt of US$307.9m, up from US$212.6m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$9.05m, its net debt is less, at about US$298.9m. NasdaqGS:IIIV Debt to Equity History September 7th 2022

How Healthy Is i3 Verticals' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that i3 Verticals had liabilities of US$105.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$384.3m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$9.05m and US$43.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$437.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$722.9m. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.4 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3 hit our confidence in i3 Verticals like a one-two punch to the gut. The debt burden here is substantial. However, it should be some comfort for shareholders to recall that i3 Verticals actually grew its EBIT by a hefty 169%, over the last 12 months. If it can keep walking that path it will be in a position to shed its debt with relative ease. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine i3 Verticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, i3 Verticals actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

i3 Verticals's net debt to EBITDA was a real negative on this analysis, as was its interest cover. But like a ballerina ending on a perfect pirouette, it has not trouble converting EBIT to free cash flow. Considering this range of data points, we think i3 Verticals is in a good position to manage its debt levels. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. Of course, we wouldn't say no to the extra confidence that we'd gain if we knew that i3 Verticals insiders have been buying shares: if you're on the same wavelength, you can find out if insiders are buying by clicking this link.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

