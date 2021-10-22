i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$419k and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$6.1m, the US$782m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which i3 Verticals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the American IT analysts is that i3 Verticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$5.9m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 91% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for i3 Verticals given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with i3 Verticals is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in i3 Verticals' case is 75%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of i3 Verticals which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at i3 Verticals, take a look at i3 Verticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

