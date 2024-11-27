News & Insights

I3 Verticals Faces Potential Disruption Amid Payroc Partnership Uncertainty

November 27, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

I3 Verticals (IIIV) has disclosed a new risk, in the Sales & Marketing category.

The potential termination of I3 Verticals’ processing services agreement with Payroc poses a significant risk to the company. If the agreement ends and I3 Verticals fails to secure a new processing relationship promptly, the company’s ability to offer payment processing services to certain software customers could be severely impacted. This disruption could result in a negative material effect on their business operations, financial health, and overall performance. The reliance on Payroc highlights the importance of strategic partnerships in maintaining service continuity for I3 Verticals.

The average IIIV stock price target is $27.20, implying 14.33% upside potential.

To learn more about I3 Verticals’ risk factors, click here.

