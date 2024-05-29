i3 Energy Schedules AGM, Stresses ESG Commitment

News & Insights

May 29, 2024 — 04:19 am EDT

i3 Energy Plc (GB:I3E) has released an update.

i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with operations in the UK and Canada, has announced the dispatch of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) notice to shareholders, with the meeting scheduled for June 27, 2024, in London. Shareholders are urged to appoint the Chair as their proxy to ensure their vote is counted, and the results will be published on the company’s website post-AGM. i3 Energy emphasizes its commitment to strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices as part of its growth and value creation strategy.

