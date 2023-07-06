I3 ENERGY (LSE:I3E) Price Target Decreased by 10.21% to 36.48

The average one-year price target for I3 ENERGY (LSE:I3E) has been revised to 36.48 / share. This is an decrease of 10.21% from the prior estimate of 40.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.52 to a high of 57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 177.22% from the latest reported closing price of 13.16 / share.

I3 ENERGY Maintains 15.59% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 15.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in I3 ENERGY. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to I3E is 0.08%, a decrease of 22.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.58% to 4,202K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 2,340K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3E by 26.91% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,580K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in I3E by 28.20% over the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 282K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 44.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in I3E by 13.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

