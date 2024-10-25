i3 Energy Acquisition by Gran Tierra Advances

i3 Energy Plc (GB:I3E) has released an update.

i3 Energy Plc has announced that the North Sea Transition Authority has conditionally approved Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s acquisition of i3 Energy, pending completion within 90 days. The court hearing to officially sanction the acquisition is set for October 29, 2024. This development marks a significant step forward in the acquisition process, attracting interest from investors keen on the energy sector.

