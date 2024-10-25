News & Insights

Stocks

i3 Energy Acquisition by Gran Tierra Advances

October 25, 2024 — 10:43 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

i3 Energy Plc (GB:I3E) has released an update.

i3 Energy Plc has announced that the North Sea Transition Authority has conditionally approved Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s acquisition of i3 Energy, pending completion within 90 days. The court hearing to officially sanction the acquisition is set for October 29, 2024. This development marks a significant step forward in the acquisition process, attracting interest from investors keen on the energy sector.

For further insights into GB:I3E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.