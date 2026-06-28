I Wouldn't Bet Against This Financial Stock in a Recession.

Key Points

Progressive is a large auto insurance company with a $96 billion investment portfolio.

A recession might be a business headwind, but consumers can't legally operate cars without insurance.

10 stocks we like better than Progressive ›

There's no question that a recession could be a problem for Progressive (NYSE: PGR). If that economic downturn led to a bear market, it would be an even heavier burden. However, neither a recession nor a bear market is likely to derail Progressive as a business for very long. And a bear market might actually be a long-term opportunity for the auto insurance company. Here's why I wouldn't bet against Progressive in a recession.

What does Progressive do?

Progressive largely sells auto insurance. It collects premiums up front and pays claims later. In the meantime, it gets to keep the cash, which is known as the float, and invest it. There's an important feature of auto insurance: You legally can't drive a car without it. So while a recession might be a headwind, consumers aren't going to stop buying auto insurance in large numbers. In this way, the business is fairly resilient.

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That said, the float is equally important to the story. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, Progressive had an investment portfolio of $96 billion. More than 90% of that portfolio was invested in bonds. That puts the company in a very strong position to weather financial adversity, noting that it generated over $1.5 billion in investment income in the quarter.

This, however, is where the story gets interesting. Recessions are often accompanied by bear markets. With so much of its portfolio in bonds and premiums still coming in regardless of the economic or market environment, a bear market could give Progressive the opportunity to lean more heavily into stocks. That, in turn, would provide greater upside potential when the next bull market arrived. Every bear market in history has been followed by a bull market, eventually.

So, a recession could actually create more opportunities for Progressive and its shareholders. And if the stock gets dragged down with the rest of the market during a bear market, it could actually be an opportunity for new investors to jump aboard Progressive at more attractive prices.

Think long-term with Progressive

Progressive was founded in 1937, so it isn't quite 100 years old. But the insurer has certainly proven it knows how to survive through economic and market volatility. Given Progressive's current portfolio and the cash it is generating, the company appears well prepared for the next recession and bear market. I wouldn't bet against the insurer when times get tough again, but I might consider buying it.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.