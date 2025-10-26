I Worked for a Billionaire — Here’s What Their Lifestyle Is Really Like

Ever wondered what it’s really like to work for someone who has more money than they could ever spend?

Behind the private jets, luxury cars, and sprawling estates, there’s a whole lifestyle that only a handful of people get to see up close — and it’s usually their employees.

Read More: I’m a Financial Advisor: My Wealthiest Clients All Do These 3 Things

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates spoke with Chantay Bridges, SRES, and founder of BPH-Bridges Publishing House, to discuss her experience with her mega-rich employer.

From the quirks to the perks (and sometimes the chaos in between), here’s an inside look at what life is really like when your boss is a millionaire or billionaire.

The Mega Wealthy Lifestyle

The first thing Bridges noted was that her employer was very disciplined, focused and hardworking. Despite not having to, he would frequently be in the office.

“He truly mentored me as I watched him really indulge his company. He was very hands-on, involved in the happenings, decision-making and knew pretty much everything that was happening from the inside,” said Bridges.

She explained that her employer would call each of his employees into his office and ask question after question to keep himself in the know and not be caught off guard.

“At times, he would show us something he was working on and explain the processes, [the] hows and whys. We learned so much just from this experience alone.”

Discover Now: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

How He Would Speak About Wealth

“My employer would speak about wealth as an item that can be earned and learned,” said Bridges.

He would literally teach his employees the ropes — show them exactly the things he did to earn his first million dollars. She explained that he would also inform them of the required credentials.

At the same time, her millionaire employer would even have executives open the mail so they could witness his daily checks.

“He had a story about them and why he received them, yet he would provide a lesson and say, ‘If you do such and such, you could have checks coming in the mail every day, rain or shine.'”

What He Spent His Wealth On

According to Bridges, her employer spent his wealth on many common things, such as vacations, exotic cars and real estate, but she noted he also spent his wealth on some not-so-common stuff, such as his employees.

“He would not only incentivize us to grow but would help us to get there.”

If more training was required, her employer made sure they’d obtain it.

“He was extremely charitable. He would spend his wealth on many non-profits from around the world, and always had causes he was supporting.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Worked for a Billionaire — Here’s What Their Lifestyle Is Really Like

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.