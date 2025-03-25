I Work in Education Making $150K per Year: How I Got Here

When Stacy DeVoid started her career 30 years ago in education, she worked three jobs to make ends meet. Now, as an elementary school teacher in Nevada with a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction, DeVoid is making six figures.

She spoke with GOBankingRates about her career and what it takes to find success.

Finding the Motivation

DeVoid shared that from a very early age, she was taught by some of the best teachers and humans. She wanted to help the next generation become educated beyond the basics.

“I’m here for the kids, not the adults,” DeVoid said. “Often people ask why do it, but I knew the why from an early age. I teach and that fuels me.”

Making Ends Meet

DeVoid said starting salaries are often a deterrent to the profession. In her first job, DeVoid taught during the day and held two-part time jobs.

“Some states offer incentives and benefits to attract teachers, but we all end up about the same after a few years,” DeVoid said. “As a teacher, you must be willing to seek more education to make more money.”

Pursuing Success

Earning a master’s degree was one way DeVoid obtained a higher salary. In addition, she has moved to a few different school districts and took on additional roles working and supervising other educators.

“This is a career, a calling,” DeVoid said. “Nothing about our roles is a 9-to-5 that lets you clock in and clock out. Ongoing professional development will consume evenings, Saturdays and sometimes your summer months.”

Exploring Options

For professionals interested in education but maybe not just the classroom, DeVoid said there are a lot of career paths that use similar skills. For instance, educational programs that create resources for teachers often hire people with teaching backgrounds to sell and support their products.

“I was even offered a job with a toy company in Chicago to help develop and research educational toys,” DeVoid said. “Educators make great travel guides as well, whether you travel on breaks or turn your education into a travel career. Many countries love to hire American teachers to improve their student use of English.”

