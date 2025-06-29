I Went From Renter to Homeowner: 4 Unexpected Lessons No One Told Me

From the time of birth, most Americans are taught that homeownership is the centerpiece of the American Dream. Renters often believe that homeownership is the path to real wealth, as monthly rental payments feel like money just being thrown away.

To some degree, statistics actually support this contention. According to a National Association of Realtors’ analysis of federal data, as of 2025, the average homeowner has a net worth 43 times greater than the typical renter. Regardless of the reason behind this statistic, it’s certainly a compelling case for renters to attempt to transition to becoming owners.

Yet, in spite of the correlation between wealth and homeownership, there are plenty of drawbacks that come with owning a home. It’s important to be aware of what you’re getting into before you commit to the biggest investment of your life.

In the words of actual renters who have become homeowners, here are some of the unexpected lessons you’d be better off knowing before you take the big leap.

Maintenance

When you’re a renter, you’re on Easy Street when it comes to maintenance. Generally speaking, you don’t have to pay a single dime for things like electrical or plumbing repairs, keeping a building up to code or even paint or carpet. But as a homeowner, you’re responsible for all of it.

On the subreddit r/homeowners, user Olthar6 wrote, “Since moving into [a] home in 2018, we’ve spent more than 10% of the home’s purchase price on maintenance to keep it at a baseline level of living. With one exception, none of the changes will actually increase the home’s value if we were to sell it. Instead, they are all unexpected fixes for issues that have cropped up.”

Your Mortgage Payment Will Change

One of the most commonly tossed-around reasons for buying instead of renting is that your mortgage payment will remain static for 30 years, while your rent is likely to increase every year.

While it’s true that the principal payments on a fixed-rate mortgage will remain the same for the term of the loan, the total amount you pay out will almost always increase over time, and typically from year to year. This is because your mortgage payment includes property taxes, which get reassessed annually and typically go higher. If your property is part of a homeowners association, your annual HOA dues will also usually rise over time.

As user pantstoaknifefight2 commented on a Reddit thread, “The key is to recognize homeownership is a way to wealth but it takes a lot of money (down payment, property tax, repairs) over a long time period.”

Other ‘Hidden’ Costs

This Reddit thread on r/FirstTimeHomeBuyer is littered with comments regarding unexpected costs to owning a home. Here’s just a sample of other “hidden” costs that you might want to prepare for if you’re switching from renting to owning:

Tree removal

Plumbing

Termites

Tools

Interior design

Shifting land/foundation

Service call fees

Decking/woodwork

Gutters

Landscaping

Paint

Sidewalks/walkways

Holiday decor

Yards

Pools

HOA fees

Buyer’s Remorse

As homes become more and more unaffordable, buyers can feel pressured to take whatever becomes available within their price range, even if it’s not the house that they really want.

“I bought my first home almost nine months ago and have extreme regret on almost a daily basis,” Reddit user longlivesunnydays21 posted on the r/RealEstate subreddit. On the same thread, fawlty_lawgic sympathized with the original poster, writing, “Your story honestly sounds a lot like a couple I know, they wanted to be in a more lively area but the cost and competition was fierce, so they found a nice place a bit farther out of town where the prices weren’t so insane. They ended up selling and moving back closer to the city as renters. I don’t think they even lasted a full year.”

This is a lesson that many homeowners learn the hard way: Homeownership is not always better than renting. It really depends on your personal goals, lifestyle and financial situation, and only you can determine if it’s the right choice for you.

