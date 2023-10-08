I Went Back to College: Here’s How It Helped Me Land a Six-Figure Job

Going back to college as an adult can seem daunting, but for many it pays off with better job opportunities and higher earning potential.

You might find yourself in a job where you enjoy the work but realize there’s limited room for career growth without a college degree. You also might have aspirations of transitioning into a field that traditionally requires a bachelor’s degree.

That was certainly true in the experience of Ritika Asrani, head broker and owner of St Maarten Real Estate.

“Before deciding to go back to college, I was deeply entrenched in the real estate industry,” she said. “I had a decent job, but I felt a certain plateau in my career.”

Deciding To Go Back to College

Asrani recognized that the real estate market was evolving and she needed to enhance her skills to stay competitive.

“The decision to return to college was not an easy one,” she said. “I weighed the pros and cons, considering the time and financial investment. Ultimately, the prospect of gaining updated knowledge and expanding my professional network outweighed the concerns.”

During her time back in college, Asrani immersed herself in classes such as real estate finance, market analysis and emerging technologies.

“The courses provided not just theoretical knowledge but practical insights that I could directly apply to my work,” she noted.

Networking also opened doors to new perspectives and opportunities.

Fast forward to the present, and Asrani finds herself in a six-figure position that she could only dream of before going back to college.

“The investment in education significantly accelerated my career trajectory,” she said. “The combination of experience and the latest industry knowledge positioned me as a valuable asset in the competitive real estate market.”

According to Asrani, the importance of this education became evident when she began implementing cutting-edge strategies in her real estate projects. “I could analyze market trends more effectively, structure deals with a nuanced understanding and navigate the financial landscape with greater confidence.”

Thinking About Going Back to College? Here Are a Few Tips

Based on her experience, Asrani had the following advice for others considering going back to college.

Take Advantage of Mentorship Programs

“Seek out mentorship programs within your industry to connect with seasoned professionals,” Asrani said. “Their insights can guide your career choices.”

Connecting with experienced professionals can provide invaluable real-world perspective and career guidance that you won’t get anywhere else. You’ll need to look beyond textbooks to get the most out of your college experience. Industry veterans can help you make smart choices to move your career forward. Their understanding of the workplace prepares you for success after graduating, by helping you make the smartest choices to advance your career.

Take Courses Outside Your Discipline

Take classes outside your main field of study. Classes in new areas give you fresh perspectives that make you stand out. For example, Asrani said, learning about behavioral economics and environmental sustainability helped her bring a fresh perspective that was highly applicable to real estate. This cross-disciplinary knowledge allowed her to view real estate through an innovative lens and propose creative solutions.

“These unconventional insights can set you apart in a competitive market,” she said.

Engage in Innovative Networking

College is a great place to meet people who can become valuable connections in your career. Fellow students, professors, guest lecturers and alumni at your university can all be part of your professional network. Making an effort to connect with them and stay in touch after graduating can really pay off.

“Move beyond traditional networking events,” Asrani recommended.

Asrani emphasized the importance of more creative networking. Rather than relying solely on in-person networking events, she also networked online through forums, virtual conferences and industry social media groups.

Online networking connects you with other students and professionals globally, beyond just local events. This network can help you find job opportunities, get career advice and make beneficial introductions. Who you know is critical to getting your foot in the door and advancing professionally.

“This dynamic networking approach exposes you to a diverse range of professionals and allows for unique collaboration opportunities,” Asrani said.

Remember That College Is Not the Only Path

While a college degree is certainly not the only route to career success, Ritika Asrani’s story demonstrates how returning to school can significantly boost earning potential in many fields. After hitting a plateau without a degree, Asrani gained crucial knowledge, skills and connections by going back to college in her industry. This education opened the door to new opportunities that propelled her into a six-figure real estate position.

Her example shows that in competitive fields like real estate, finance or technology, having an updated college degree can make you stand out and position you for higher-paying roles.

However, college is not necessarily right for everyone. Some find great success following non-traditional education paths or focusing on work experience. But for many, the investment in a degree pays dividends with increased lifetime earnings.

Asrani’s case proves that in the right circumstances, college can be a valuable step to greatly amplifying your income.

