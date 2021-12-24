I Wandered Lonely As A Bitcoin Mining Investor
This Christmas, enjoy a poem that shows the transformation of the bitcoin mining investment sector.
I wandered lonely as an investor
That floated around the mining sector
First came Hut 8, Riot, Argo and Hive
Barely struggling to remain alive
Waiting for them to have bloomed
2021 was the year they mooned
Along came Marathon, DMG and Bitfarms
These new names had their charms
But Marathon and DMG wanted to block transactions
Only to feel the wrath of the user reactions
The stream of names seemed almost everlasting
Bit Digital, BIT Mining, Digihost, CleanSpark, Mawson, Cathedra and Cipher Mining
Then there was the China ban
Causing a dash into America, Russia and Kazakhstan
Only a few would have lingered on
They had to remain hidden or they were gone
Bitmain, MicroBT and Canaan seem mostly fine
But in the future they could be on the line
Toward the end of the year there was a wave of new big names
Core Scientific, Stronghold and Greenidge with ambitious aims
There is more to come in this vein
With private capital desperate to gain
Suddenly many choices available now
Leaving outsiders wondering how
I'm not so lonely anymore
Clamor and crowds at the proverbial door
2021 was a sensational year
And now we sit back for some Christmas cheer
As for what we expect for 2022
Wider dispersion of returns and positive skew
And to each reader, old and new,
A Merry Christmas to each of you
