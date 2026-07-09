I Walked Away From Palantir Stock. Here's Why I'm Buying It Back

In this video, I will cover why I stepped away from Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock over a year ago and what has changed to bring me back as a buyer today. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of June. 30, 2026. The video was published on June. 30, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in Palantir Technologies right now?

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Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.