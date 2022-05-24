I Used to Fail at Budgeting -- Until I Did This 1 Thing

Following a budget is something I've been doing for a long time. But it's not always something I was good at.

See, I've had a budget in place for many years. But in the past, I've had a hard time sticking to it. And if you're not going to stick to your budget, then what's the point of having one?

The good thing, though, is that I realized where I was going wrong and have since corrected for it. And these days, my budget is a lot more accurate for one big reason.

It's important to be realistic about spending

My budget maps out all of my monthly expenses, from my mortgage payment to groceries to my cable and internet bills. It also includes line items for different types of savings -- my emergency savings, my retirement plan, and my vacation fund, among other things.

For a long time, I found myself going over my budget on a regular basis. And when that happened, I thankfully didn't rack up debt, so I wasn't so motivated to address the issue. Rather, going over budget for me meant having less money to put into my savings account, retirement plan, and so forth. But since I was still contributing some money to those accounts, I didn't push myself to make changes.

But I had a change of heart a few years back and realized there was no sense in setting up a budget I couldn't stick to. And also, I wanted to meet the specific savings goals I'd mapped out for myself, even if they were somewhat aggressive. To make that happen, I had to make one big change to my budget -- allocate more money for leisure spending.

Before I had kids, and when they were really young, it was easier to be frugal on the leisure spending front. Now, if I say no to leisure spending, it means telling my son we can't go bowling with his friends or telling my daughters we can't join their friends at the carnival. Those aren't easy things to do. In other words, it's one thing for me to sacrifice something I want in an effort to spend less. But I can admit it -- it's harder for me to say no to my kids.

So I decided to make a change to my budget. I opted to allocate more money toward leisure and entertainment, and less money toward other expenses, including home maintenance and prepared meals (such as takeout and delivery).

Nowadays, we spend more on leisure, but we tackle certain home maintenance projects ourselves (even though they're time-consuming and not fun) because we know that frees up cash for other things. And while we still order our share of takeout meals, we've cut back substantially compared to what we used to spend.

Make sure your budget is serving you well

Since moving things around in my budget, I've had an easier time meeting my savings goals. That isn't to say that I meet them every month, because sometimes, surprise expenses pop up. But these days, my budget is far more realistic and easy to follow, and that makes it more effective.

If you're going to use a budget to keep track of your money, you need to make sure the numbers in there are realistic. You might want to spend only $700 a month on groceries, but if it costs $800 to feed your family, that's the number you need to work with. I learned that lesson after several years of having a budget that didn't really serve me well, and a few simple changes made it so my budget is actually useful.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.