I Took a Medical Vacation — How Seeing a Doctor Abroad Saved Me Thousands

Dreaming of a getaway usually brings to mind beaches, sightseeing, or a little time away from work. But for some travelers, booking a flight means more than just relaxation — it can also mean affordable medical care. According to Forbes, more travelers are pursuing medical tourism to save money.

GOBankingRates spoke with Abdullah Boulad, founder and CEO of THE BALANCE RehabClinic, about how he discovered that a trip abroad isn’t just an adventure; it’s a way to finally get the treatment he needed — without draining his bank account.

“I flew to Thailand for a knee surgery — and saved $28,000. No joke. In my experience, medical tourism isn’t a luxury — it’s a lifeline for the overcharged.”

Here’s how a medical vacation ended up saving him thousands.

Top-Quality Healthcare Services at Reduced Costs

The $28,000 Boulad saved from knee surgery in Thailand allowed him to recover at a beach resort while enjoying mango sticky rice.

He explained that in his experience, medical tourism provides patients with superior healthcare services through its combination of world-class medical treatment and restorative travel experiences.

“The medical tourism industry provides top-quality healthcare services at reduced costs to patients who achieve better results than domestic treatment,” he said.

Because of this, through his work, Boulad wants to help people understand how to access medical tourism services while maintaining their safety and achieving optimal results.

Better Health Outcomes and Financial Stability

Through his Rehab Clinic, Boulad has observed numerous patients who achieved better health outcomes and financial stability through their decision to pursue medical tourism.

“The spinal rehab treatment in Mexico provided me with a total cost of $8,000, which included travel expenses and seven days of accommodation at a lower price than the $25,000 U.S. medical costs.”

He said the medical procedure allowed him to heal quickly while eliminating debt and generating money for family vacations.

Premium Medical Care With Vacation-Like Recovery Environments

Boulad explained that his patients who visit Thailand and Mexico, and Turkey often receive premium medical care while experiencing vacation-like recovery environments and shorter treatment delays.

“People who select medical tourism make intelligent decisions to prevent themselves from facing excessive medical expenses.”

Do Your Research First

Boulad recommended researching three countries with accredited clinics to obtain the most suitable medical treatment at the best price.

“A basic application enables you to track your recovery journey, which helps you maintain active control over your wellness.”

He also noted that medical tourism insurance policies offer protection against unexpected medical issues during your trip because they include coverage for unexpected medical emergencies.

Overall, the process of health recovery through medical tourism creates a positive experience by uniting treatment with travel activities — which Boulad said creates a feeling of empowerment instead of stress.

