Should you ever take a pay cut?

It’s a question heavily debated by working professionals, many of whom are encouraged to keep seeking out and working high-paying jobs to rise up the career ladder. To feel financially happy and content in 2023, most Americans believe they need to earn a six-figure income.

However, evidence suggests taking a pay cut might not be a bad decision either. According to Robert Half, one of 2023’s remote work trends is sacrificing salary to work remotely. Of the workers who go into the office at least one day a week, 32% surveyed said they would be willing to take a pay cut to do their job remotely all the time.

Aside from the opportunity to work remotely, when else in your career can it be a good decision to trust yourself in taking a pay cut? GOBankingRates spoke with Cherise V. Stewart, vice president of human resources at Valley Youth House, to learn more about her experience in taking a salary reduction and whether it paid off.

I took a pay cut in my next job: Here’s why it was a great decision.

‘Taking a $4k pay cut was one of the best career moves I made for myself.’

Four years ago, Stewart took a pay cut of $4,000 to start working at a nonprofit. At the time, Stewart said she already felt she was underpaid working at a for-profit consulting firm. She needed a change.

Over the last four years, Stewart said she has received two promotions and is now making a six-figure salary in her role as vice president of human resources. In about 3 1/2 years, Stewart said she will potentially have $100,000 in her student loans forgiven due to her employment at a qualifying nonprofit.

While finances were a bit difficult when Stewart initially accepted a pay cut, she was able to adjust by getting a roommate to offset the income loss. Now, in addition to making a higher salary and potential student loan forgiveness, she also receives three weeks of PTO and a 401(k) retirement match up to the first 6% of her salary. Today, she said accepting a pay cut was one of the best career moves she made for herself.

Those who are considering a job involving a salary reduction are recommended by Stewart to review all other benefits offered by the company and its company culture.

“I work in human resources and always tell people that you have to look at the non-salary benefits and make sure the culture is a good fit because this can greatly impact your overall job satisfaction and employee experience,” Stewart said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Took a Pay Cut in My Next Job — Here’s Why It Was a Great Decision

