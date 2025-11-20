I Think These Are the 3 Best AI Stocks to Buy in November

Key Points

Meta Platforms' stock is trading down, but its financial results continue to be strong.

Pinterest's stock has fallen to bargain bin levels despite strong revenue and EBITDA growth.

GitLab's results are countering the bearish argument, although the stock has yet to rebound and is now very cheap.

November can be a great time to pick up stocks that are trading well off their highs for the year, as tax-loss harvesting can drive stocks to attractive prices around this time.

Let's look at three artificial intelligence (AI) stocks that might be worth buying this month because they are poised to bounce back in 2026.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) share price crumbled following its third-quarter results, which could open up a great opportunity to buy the stock. The reason for its decline had much more to do with its aggressive spending than it did with its results, which were once again quite strong.

Meta is using AI to drive its ad revenue in two main ways. First, it's using AI to feed users more engaging content that they are interested in, which keeps them on its platform longer and leads to more ad inventory. Second, it is using AI to help advertising make better ads and improve user targeting. This led to a 26% revenue increase last quarter, as ad impressions climbed 14% and average ad price rose 10%.

Meanwhile, the company has a nice opportunity in front of it, as it has just started serving ads on WhatsApp and Threads. While the company's bet on the metaverse has thus far been a waste of money, it does provide some optionality, and despite its spending, it is still producing strong free cash flow. As one of the cheapest megacap AI stocks out there, now looks like a good time to scoop up some shares.

Pinterest

Another company that saw its share price take a big hit after reporting earnings was Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). However, the decline has sent the stock to bargain bin levels, with it trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 13x. Meanwhile, it just grew its revenue by 17% year over year and its adjusted EBITDA by 24% last quarter, so this is not a struggling company.

The company is seeing strong growth in international monthly user additions and average revenue per user (ARPU), although it still has a big opportunity to continue to grow in these areas. Meanwhile, it has done a very good job transforming its site more into a shoppable discovery platform through the use of AI. It's developed its own multimodal large language model (LLM), which powers visual search and other AI features on its platform.

While Pinterest issued cautious guidance due to the impact tariffs are having on its retail and home furnishing advertisers, overall, this is a much stronger company than it was just a few years ago, with some exciting opportunities still ahead.

GitLab

In this current investment environment, investors have tended to throw some stocks into the AI loser pile, even though their results would suggest otherwise. GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) is one of these companies, as investors have deemed that AI will eventually lead to fewer coders. GitLab's solution is used by developers to securely write and store code, and it has traditionally used a seat-based model, meaning it gets paid a per-user subscription fee.

The stock has been in the doldrums, despite the company consistently growing its revenue by more than 25%, led by seat expansions. Thus far, AI has been leading to increased software development by coders, not less. Meanwhile, its AI Duo solution is not only helping developers write code more quickly, but it can also help them with other tasks, freeing them up to spend even more time coding.

Also, what has apparently been overlooked is that this has increased GitLab's value proposition, which is letting it transition to a new hybrid seat-plus-usage pricing model. This new model should both drive growth and counter the bearish argument against the stock.

Trading at a price-to-sales multiple of below 6.4 based on 2026 analyst estimates, the stock is just too cheap given its revenue growth, near 90% gross margins, and the opportunities ahead of it.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in GitLab and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab, Meta Platforms, and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

