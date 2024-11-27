News & Insights

Stocks

I Synergy Group to Issue 20 Million New Shares

November 27, 2024 — 09:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

I Synergy Group Ltd. (AU:IS3) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

I Synergy Group Ltd. is planning to issue up to 20 million new ordinary shares as part of a placement, aiming to enhance its capital base. This move is set for November 28, 2024, and reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its position in the market. Investors and market watchers may find this an intriguing opportunity as the company seeks to expand its financial capabilities.

For further insights into AU:IS3 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.