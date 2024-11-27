I Synergy Group to Issue 20 Million New Shares

I Synergy Group Ltd. (AU:IS3) has released an update.

I Synergy Group Ltd. is planning to issue up to 20 million new ordinary shares as part of a placement, aiming to enhance its capital base. This move is set for November 28, 2024, and reflects the company’s strategic efforts to bolster its position in the market. Investors and market watchers may find this an intriguing opportunity as the company seeks to expand its financial capabilities.

