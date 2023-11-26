I Stopped Buying Apple Products and Here’s What I Learned

Apple products have long held an almost mythical appeal, with their devoted fans claiming there’s nothing quite like using a MacBook, iPhone or any of the tech giant’s beautifully designed devices.

However, there are some consumers who have moved away from Apple to explore alternatives. After all, Apple is certainly not the only game in town. What leads some to make the switch, and what do they learn in the process?

To find out, we talked to two former Apple customers who moved to Android and Windows about their experiences. They described an array of factors drawing them to branch out and try something new.

However, the process wasn’t always smooth. A few bumps along the road reminded them that Apple has earned its loyal devotees for a reason.

Seeking Greater Customization

For many, Apple’s tightly controlled ecosystem provides a frustration-free experience where everything works seamlessly together. The company’s beautifully designed hardware and seamless integration between devices is a major selling point. But some consumers chafe at the lack of customization options.

“My desire for customization was one special factor in my decision to move away from Apple,” said Kaitlyn Siu, founder and CEO of Teach Your Kids Code. “Despite their sleek design and ease of use, Apple products can be a little limited in terms of customization.”

The open Android platform offered Siu far more flexibility to personalize her devices.

“I was able to customize and adjust my devices to my liking,” she said. “I was able to discover the limitless possibilities of customizing technology through this journey which included everything from installing custom ROMs to changing the home screen layout.”

For those who like to tinker and who crave more personalization, Android provides a compelling alternative.

Graphic designer Garrett Roberts also found the comparatively open nature of Windows appealed to his desire for greater personalization and configurability.

“With Windows, I had so many more options to tweak my PC, from choosing my own hardware components to installing software Apple would never allow,” he said. “I could build a machine tailored precisely for my needs as a power user.”

Seeking Affordability

Despite their many virtues, there’s no arguing the fact that Apple products come with premium price tags. Roberts switched partly for financial reasons.

“There’s no denying that Apple commands premium pricing across all its products,” he explained. “As much as I appreciated Macs and iPhones, the cost was adding up.”

Transitioning to Windows PCs and Android phones opened up Roberts’ options.

“On the laptop side, I could get a really powerful Windows machine for a fraction of the price of a comparable MacBook Pro,” he said. “And Android offered a huge selection of budget-friendly smartphones with a range of great specs and features.”

By embracing alternative ecosystems, Roberts gained access to more affordable devices ideal for his needs. “I didn’t have to sacrifice performance or quality. That made my decision to switch pretty straightforward.”

The Downsides of Switching

Leaving Apple’s walled garden can come with a few downsides, reminding fans why they love its products so much. Apple’s seamless integration makes using its devices frictionless.

“I can’t deny that Apple products provide an incredibly refined user experience,” Roberts said. “The way Apple crafts both the hardware and software in unison results in devices that feel like magic — everything works smoothly and seamlessly together right out of the box.”

Roberts cautioned that Android’s fragmentation can lead to inconsistencies and frustrations. With so many different manufacturers making Android devices, there is no standardization.

This fragmentation also means Android phones often don’t receive new OS updates, leaving users stuck on outdated software vulnerable to security risks. Users who find themselves confronted with pre-installed bloatware may find themselves longing for Apple’s simplicity and polish.

After years of being steeped in Apple’s culture and macOS interface, Roberts found Windows and Android both took time and effort to adjust to.

“In the beginning, it honestly felt a bit like switching from automatic to manual transmission,” he said. “I had to relearn basic tasks and change so many ingrained habits. From keyboard shortcuts to how window management and multitasking worked, it was frustrating at first before things started to click.”

There are always trade-offs to weigh when switching ecosystems.

Lessons Learned

Ultimately, examining alternatives to Apple proved eye-opening and rewarding for those willing to explore beyond its walled garden.

As Siu said, “Making the switch from Apple was a bold move but it empowered me to break free from the norm and discover innovative possibilities.”

By leaving Apple, she gained perspective on its strengths while also appreciating Android’s virtues.

