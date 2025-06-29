Driving a Tesla is a dream for many people, especially with the sleek design and no gas expenses. However, some of those people who have driven Teslas are selling their electric vehicles and making a switch.

GOBankingRates spoke to Geremy Yamamoto, founder of Eazy House Sale, who purchased a Tesla Model Y, drove it for four years, and eventually sold it.

Here’s how much he got after selling his Tesla and what he’s driving now.

Why I Decided To Sell My Tesla

After four years, Geremy found himself hitting the road more often for work. While the Model Y delivered on performance, the charging logistics became a growing concern.

“I sold it last November. The main reason was my frequent long-distance travel, which made charging along the way tedious and time-consuming,” said Yamamoto. “Besides, due to my work, I travel to different terrains and need a full-size SUV to handle different road conditions.”

While EV infrastructure has improved in many cities, rural driving can still pose a challenge. “Despite its impressive performance, the Tesla Model Y did not fit my needs anymore.”

How Much I Got After Selling

One concern many car buyers have is how well their vehicle will hold its value over time. Tesla vehicles have generally maintained competitive resale values. But like all cars, depreciation is inevitable. “I got $21,000 after selling the car. It was a decent price considering its age and mileage.”

Factors like battery health, mileage, and market demand can impact resale value, but for a 4-year-old Tesla Model Y, $21,000 was a fair return.

What I’m Driving Now

After driving an EV for four years, Yamamoto switched to a gas-powered vehicle. “Now I am driving a 2024 Toyota Sequoia. It’s a full-size SUV with an all-wheel drive system, perfect for my long-distance travels and varying road conditions,” he said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Sold My Tesla: Here’s How Much I Got for It and What I’m Driving Instead

