I Sold My Honda: Here’s How Much I Got for It and What I’m Driving Instead

Sarasota Tim, as he’s known on YouTube, spent much of last year driving his $40,000 2024 Honda Accord Hybrid Touring around Florida, racking up miles as he commuted and traveled for errands. Eventually, though, the sleek hybrid sedan didn’t quite fit his lifestyle, especially when bigger roadtrips with his RV became more frequent. Tim decided to simplify and sell the Honda, curious if the car could still fetch a strong resale price in today’s used market.

Tim said in his YouTube video that he listed his Accord for $34,000, following advice from Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader price guides. When he fielded offers, Texas Auto Value came in hot. “They offered me more than I was hoping for,” Tim said, noting that the final price was just a touch above his $34,000 ask.

Why Swapping Out the Hybrid Made Sense

Selling turned out to be more about freedom and simplifying his routine than purely chasing a high price. Tim was ready to cut insurance bills, maintenance and the headaches tied to owning two vehicles.

“The switch wasn’t only about money,” Tim added, “but having one truck meant both more space and fewer bills.”

To get the best price, Tim used industry pricing guides to compare at least three offers, so he had a pretty good idea what the resale value was. Dealer listings in September 2025 still showed Accord Hybrid Touring models trading hands for roughly $30,500 to $33,800 with clean titles and less than 20,000 miles on the odometer. Tim’s sale put him right at the top end of the market, suggesting he negotiated a smart deal or possibly beat most retail offers.

What He Drives Instead (and Why)

After the Honda was sold, Tim started driving a 2024 Ford F250 XL with the STX package — a heavy-duty, four-wheel-drive truck with a 6.8-liter V8 and a tow package.

“I call it the Super Crusher,” Tim joked in his recent review, especially proud of the truck’s ability to pull his sizable RV. With a tow rating over 14,000 pounds, plenty of cabin space and rugged durability, the F250 seemed like a perfect upgrade for Tim’s new roadtrip-focused routine.

Making Your Car Sale Easier

For anyone thinking about selling their car, Tim’s relaxed attitude and clear money comparisons make the process feel less intimidating. It doesn’t matter whether you’ve got a hybrid sedan or a big workhorse truck; today’s market rewards sellers and buyers who do their homework.

Consider gathering quotes from multiple dealers, checking reviews and not rushing — these steps often lead to smarter choices and more cash in your pocket. Panic-selling will most likely lead to selling at a lower price. Buyers who use pricing guides and meet at trusted locations, just like Tim, keep risks low and often enjoy a stress-free deal.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Sold My Honda: Here's How Much I Got for It and What I'm Driving Instead

