I Saved $1,000 a Month on Groceries by Shopping at These 4 Stores

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, grocery prices increased by 11.4% in 2022. For those already on a tight budget, this jump in food prices can be overwhelming. Thankfully, there are ways to reduce the burden of these increased prices.

Norah Clark, experienced chef and editor-in-chief at Boyd Hampers, and Andrew Lokenauth, budgeting expert and Founder of TheFinanceNewsletter.com, have both found ways to save between $800 and $1,000 per month by shopping at certain grocery stores.

Check Out: 5 Ways To Elevate Your Finances Daily

Learn: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

While saving on groceries may require some savvy strategies, it doesn’t have to be complicated. With the right approach, it’s possible to slash your monthly grocery bill and alleviate the financial stress that comes with rising food prices. Read on for more.

4 Grocery Stores for Maximum Savings

Here are the four main grocery stores Clark and Lokenauth visit to achieve maximum savings on their grocery bills:

Aldi: Aldi is a leading supermarket chain with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries and approximately 2,300 stores in the U.S. “I do about 75% of my grocery shopping there since Aldi has relatively low prices on staples like produce, dairy, bread, and meat,” said Lokenauth.

Aldi is a leading supermarket chain with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries and approximately 2,300 stores in the U.S. “I do about 75% of my grocery shopping there since Aldi has relatively low prices on staples like produce, dairy, bread, and meat,” said Lokenauth. Walmart: Walmart is known for its low prices. Lokenauth typically goes there once a month to buy pantry items, toiletries and cleaning supplies in bulk.

Walmart is known for its low prices. Lokenauth typically goes there once a month to buy pantry items, toiletries and cleaning supplies in bulk. Costco: “Costco is the king of bulk buying. I load up on non-perishables and frozen goods here,” said Clark. While Costco’s membership comes with an annual fee, Clark believes it’s worth the investment, considering how much she’s saving on groceries by shopping there.

“Costco is the king of bulk buying. I load up on non-perishables and frozen goods here,” said Clark. While Costco’s membership comes with an annual fee, Clark believes it’s worth the investment, considering how much she’s saving on groceries by shopping there. Local farmer’s market: Clark’s other go-to for major grocery savings is her local farmer’s market, where she says she often scores fresh produce for affordable prices.

More: 8 Ways You’re Wasting Money at the Grocery Store

Strategies for Saving $800 to $1,000 a Month at These Stores

Here’s what Clark and Lokenauth did to save a good chunk of change each month at the above-mentioned grocery stores.

Buy Generic Store Brand Items

Lokenauth has noticed that name-brand groceries tend to cost him 20% to 30% more than generic store-brand items. After realizing that the store-brand alternatives are just as safe and nutritious, albeit packaged in a less flashy way, he’s decided to stick with Aldi’s, Walmart’s and other grocery store brands.

Clark shares the same sentiment. “Aldi is my go-to for essentials. They keep it simple with no fancy labels, and that saves you big time. Just bring your bags and a quarter for the cart, and you’ll save $120 to $150 a month easily,” she said.

Take Advantage of Store Loyalty Programs

Another strategy that both Clark and Lokenauth have used to help them score fantastic deals at the grocery store is taking advantage of store loyalty programs. While Aldi doesn’t offer loyalty programs at the moment, Walmart and Costco do.

“Loyalty programs are a great starting point to get rewarded on your regular grocery purchases from stores like Walmart, Kroger, and more,” said Samantha Landau, consumer expert at TopCashback.com.

She suggests looking for coupons and discounts for your grocery list before heading to the store. “You can score exclusive coupons and discounts simply by using your loyalty card whenever you shop — which is especially helpful for the holiday season. For example, some grocery stores may offer a free turkey for Thanksgiving when you spend a certain amount of money.”

Buy in Bulk Whenever Possible

Buying in bulk can save you money upfront. For example, a 2.6-pound box of oatmeal may cost you $4.50 at Trader Joe’s, but a 10-pound box at Costco may only be $11, saving you $0.60 on the per unit cost.

“I typically buy shelf-stable items in bulk at Aldi or Walmart and break them down into meal-sized portions. By buying a large bag of rice, a giant box of cereal, or packs of chicken breasts at once, I’ve saved quite a bit of money when meal prepping,” said Lokenauth.

Following the same method, Clark has also managed to save around $200 to $240 monthly at Costco. But just remember, bulk doesn’t mean buying it all. Always stick to your shopping list to avoid blowing your budget.

Buy Produce at Farmer’s Markets and Freeze It

“Fresh produce is usually cheaper and fresher compared to the big grocery chains. Plus, you’re not only getting quality food but also supporting local farmers — it’s a win-win,” Clark shared. “I’ve managed to save around $80 to $120 per month shopping there.”

The only downside is how fast produce can go bad, but Lokenauth has found a strategy to make it last longer and save even more on his grocery bills. “I freeze any produce that’s about to spoil — berries, bread, meat all get frozen in portions so nothing gets wasted. Then I pull out portions as needed,” he shared. He estimates that doing so has saved him around $100 a month in food waste.

Best Times To Shop at These Stores

Weekends: Lokenauth has noticed that Walmart and Aldi, in particular, run more promotions over the weekends since prices from Friday to Sunday are better. However, it will obviously be a little busier.

Lokenauth has noticed that Walmart and Aldi, in particular, run more promotions over the weekends since prices from Friday to Sunday are better. However, it will obviously be a little busier. Shortly before holidays: Before holidays, stores discount staples like turkey, ham and baking ingredients. “Best deals on these are one to two weeks before Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter,” said Lokenauth.

Before holidays, stores discount staples like turkey, ham and baking ingredients. “Best deals on these are one to two weeks before Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter,” said Lokenauth. End of day: If you’re a meat lover, Lokenauth suggests asking the butcher counter if they mark down meats at the end of the day as they near expiration dates. “I’ve saved bucks on chicken breasts and steaks an hour before closing time,” he said.

If you’re a meat lover, Lokenauth suggests asking the butcher counter if they mark down meats at the end of the day as they near expiration dates. “I’ve saved bucks on chicken breasts and steaks an hour before closing time,” he said. Mid-week: Clark suggests shopping on Tuesdays or Wednesdays for the best deal at Costco. “When it comes to discounts, I’ve noticed a pattern. Mid-week is typically when major grocery stores want to clear out the old stock before the weekend rush,” she said.

You Can Also Save Big on Groceries!

Saving a grand every month on groceries doesn’t require a magic wand, just a calculated approach to shopping. By exploring these four grocery stores and following the same strategies as Clark and Lokenauth, you too can drastically shrink your grocery bill.

With the extra money in your pocket, you can invest in stocks, build your nest egg, create a hefty emergency fund or even fund your dream vacation. Don’t forget to use a budgeting app to monitor your progress and track how much you’re saving on groceries each month.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Saved $1,000 a Month on Groceries by Shopping at These 4 Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.