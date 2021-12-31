I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Wintrust Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Wintrust Financial managed to grow EPS by 10% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Wintrust Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Wintrust Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 28% to US$1.8b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:WTFC Earnings and Revenue History December 31st 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Wintrust Financial's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Wintrust Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.2b company like Wintrust Financial. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$60m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is Wintrust Financial Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Wintrust Financial is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Wintrust Financial you should know about.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

