I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Select Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Select Bancorp has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Select Bancorp's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Select Bancorp maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$60m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:SLCT Earnings and Revenue History May 7th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Select Bancorp EPS 100% free.

Are Select Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We note that Select Bancorp insiders spent US$79k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. It is also worth noting that it was President William Hedgepeth who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$43k, paying US$9.55 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Select Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$28m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 13% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Bill Hedgepeth is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Select Bancorp with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$994k.

The Select Bancorp CEO received US$708k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Select Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Select Bancorp's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Select Bancorp deserves timely attention. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Select Bancorp you should be aware of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Select Bancorp isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

