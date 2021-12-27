I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Passed With Ease

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Northeast Bank's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Northeast Bank grew its EPS from US$2.98 to US$9.00, in one short year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of Northeast Bank's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Northeast Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 89% to US$147m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGM:NBN Earnings and Revenue History December 27th 2021

Since Northeast Bank is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$287m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Northeast Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Northeast Bank insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$38m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 13% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Northeast Bank To Your Watchlist?

Northeast Bank's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Northeast Bank is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Northeast Bank you should know about.

