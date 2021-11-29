I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Passed With Ease

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Motorola Solutions Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Motorola Solutions's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Motorola Solutions's EPS soared from US$4.65 to US$7.44, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 60%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Motorola Solutions's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.2% to US$8.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:MSI Earnings and Revenue History November 29th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Motorola Solutions's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Motorola Solutions Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$43b company like Motorola Solutions. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$170m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Motorola Solutions To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Motorola Solutions's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Motorola Solutions you should know about.

