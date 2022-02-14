I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Passed With Ease

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Middlefield Banc's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Middlefield Banc's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Middlefield Banc's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Middlefield Banc's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 39% to US$55m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqCM:MBCN Earnings and Revenue History February 14th 2022

Are Middlefield Banc Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see Middlefield Banc insiders walking the walk, by spending US$308k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that lady luck will grace this business. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Michael Voinovich who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$67k, paying US$23.99 per share.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in Middlefield Banc, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like Middlefield Banc, the median CEO pay is around US$1.1m.

The Middlefield Banc CEO received total compensation of just US$539k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Middlefield Banc Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Middlefield Banc's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. But wait, it gets better. We have seen insider buying and the executive pay seems on the modest side of things. The message I'd take from this quick rundown is that, yes, this stock is worth investigating further. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Middlefield Banc .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

