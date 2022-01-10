I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) Passed With Ease

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Lumentum Holdings's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Lumentum Holdings has grown EPS by 9.4% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Lumentum Holdings shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:LITE Earnings and Revenue History January 10th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Lumentum Holdings's forecast profits?

Are Lumentum Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$7.6b company like Lumentum Holdings. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$56m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add Lumentum Holdings To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Lumentum Holdings is that it is growing profits. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Lumentum Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

